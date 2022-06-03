News to Know June 3: Gun Control; Henrico teacher mistrial; James River search

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy National Doughnut Day! Whether you love Dunkin, Krispy Kreme, or the ones from your favorite mom and pop business, take some time to treat yourself to the sweet treat and our top headlines!

Battle On Gun Control

Nine days after a shooting in Texas that left 21 people dead, President Biden addressed a nation once again scarred by gun violence.

The President - urging Congress to take action about the carnage that has become far too common in our country.

“How many more innocent American lives must be taken before we say enough,” President Biden said.

He repeated calls to restore a ban on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines — and said if Congress won’t embrace all of his proposals, it must at least find compromises like keeping firearms from those with mental health issues or raising the age to buy assault-style weapons from 18 to 21.

The president also argued that this issue is not about taking away Second Amendment rights.

Bipartisan talks about gun laws are underway.

Motive Behind Tulsa Mass Shooting

Tulsa's police chief says his team trains over and over for events like an active shooter. (KTUL)

We’re learning new details about the deadly mass shooting at a Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital.

Police say the gunman was targeting Dr. Preston Phillips, who had been treating him.

On the day of the shooting, the gunman had a letter with him... making clear his intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way.

Officials add that the AR-15 rifle used in the shooting was bought just three hours prior.

Recovery Efforts Continue

Crews are continuing to search for the body of 28-year-old Sarah Erway.

It’s been five days since she fell into the water with a group of people rafting on Memorial Day.

Search crews did recover the body of 23-year-old Lauren Winstead near the Powhite Bridge. She was also a part of that group of 12.

Officials tell us their search has been made more difficult because the James is murky and the currents are still strong.

We’re told crews plan to explore all avenues and resources to recover Sarah Erway’s body.

Mistrial Declared for Henrico Teacher

A mistrial is declared in the case of a middle school teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student, back in 2017.

Yesterday, the 13-person jury told the judge that no amount of time would result in a unanimous verdict in the two of the charges against Short Pump Middle School teacher Dean Lakey.

The charges in question - object sexual battery and indecent liberties with a minor.

A status hearing is scheduled for June 23 - where they could schedule a re-trial or drop the case entirely.

The Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney says they’ll reach out to the victim to find out if she wants to proceed.

Cloudy Friday

Clouds linger most of the day but humidity drops off this morning and temperatures will be back to normal.

Today is the Best Weather Day of the Week with highs around 80.

Final Thought

“With a doughnut in each hand, anything is possible.” --- Jameela Jamil

