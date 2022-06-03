Mistrial declared in case of Henrico teacher accused of sexual assault

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A mistrial has been declared in the case of a Henrico middle school teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle School in 2017.

Dean Lakey was initially charged with rape and forcible sodomy, but those charges were amended to object sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a minor following the victim’s testimony Tuesday.

Before the verdict was read, Lakey tearfully hugged his daughters telling them that he loved them.

The three-day trial ended after the jury couldn’t come to a unanimous decision. The 13-person jury told the judge that no amount of deliberating would help them reach a unanimous verdict on both the charge of object sexual battery and indecent liberties with a minor.

The jury had deliberated for over four hours following closing arguments just after 12 p.m.

“Candidly what happened to the desert victim every parent were a nightmare,” Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Kelly Cotting told the jury. “School is supposed to be a safe place but the victim is not safe at Short Pump Middle School because the protocols are not followed.”

The prosecution and defense made one final effort Thursday morning to convince the jury the evidence presented over the course of the three-day trial was insufficient.

The prosecution argued teachers at Short Pump Middle School had repeatedly ignored safety protocols which they say Lakey took advantage of, ultimately abusing a student he believed would not come forward, counting on his coaching reputation to protect him from any consequences.

“The victim wasn’t safe because the teachers weren’t doing what they were supposed to be doing and Lakey took advantage of that,” Cotting said. “He took advantage of her because she knew she wouldn’t come forward. This 14-year-old was a nobody and Mr. Lakey was ‘Mr. Lakey: The King of Short Pump Middle School.”

Cotting also discredited the testimony of Lakey’s former coworkers saying that they either weren’t teaching at the middle school at the time of the alleged incident and that those who were couldn’t even remember who the victim was, demonstrating that they did not care or willfully ignored the then 14-year-old’s well-being.

The prosecution also went after Lakey’s character, bringing up past incidents where the coach gave conflicting reports of miss handling funds from a fundraiser and an incident in 2014 where he directed a homophobic slur towards his basketball team during practice.

“How much is this man’s word worth? Dean like he lies when he gets in trouble, that’s who he is,” Cotting said. “Why would anyone put themselves through what you saw this child go through”

When Lakey testified Wednesday, he stated that the missing funds from the fundraising incident only amounted to nine dollars, which he says he still took responsibility for despite what he described as an insignificant amount of money. Lakey also testified that he failed his students when he used the homophobic slur, but that he didn’t specifically call any of his players by the word.

“I don’t know if horrible describe what happened, that’s why I’m asking you to find him guilty,” Cotting told the jury as she wrapped up the prosecution’s closing arguments.

However, the defense says the alleged victim’s testimony has not been consistent and accused her of making up the March 2017 incident and all other alleged abuse for attention. Also bringing up the fact that the prosecution had most of the charges dropped and amended as a result.

On day two of the trial, the defense brought Lakey’s daughter and several former co-workers to the stand, they testified in defense of Lakey’s integrity.

“This is a case of zero cooperation of a bold face false allegation” Lakey’s Defense Attorney Craig Cooley said. “The prosecution realizes their case is leaking oil.” “It’s not just leaking oil, it’s a mile slick.”

The defense also stated that Lakey was too busy to have committed any abuse towards the victim, providing evidence of multiple receipts, phone records, texts, and calenders showing his coaching schedule in addition to the victim’s Technology Student Association schedule

On Wednesday, when questioned about Lakey’s reputation as a teacher and coach, many of his co-workers testified that he had an excellent character or couldn’t recall an instance when Lakey’s character or truthfulness was questioned.

A status hearing is scheduled for June 23rd at 1 p.m. where a re-trial could be scheduled or the case could be dropped entirely.

The Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor says the mistrial declaration was not unusual and says they will reach out to the victim to find out how she wants to proceed.

“Whatever her actions are it doesn’t loosen the commonwealths belief in her case,” Taylor said.

A notably stoic Lakey could be seen walking out of court Thursday afternoon with his family and friends surrounding him. He declined to provide any comments to NBC12.

Lakey has been released from his GPS monitor and is allowed to return to North Carolina as long as he notifies the judge.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.