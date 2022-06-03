Healthcare Pros
Leslie Haley announces resignation from Chesterfield Board of Supervisors

Midlothian District Supervisors was elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019
The Midlothian District Supervisor was elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.
The Midlothian District Supervisor was elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Leslie Haley, has announced her resignation from the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors effective June 6.

The Midlothian District Supervisor was elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. Haley currently serves as the board’s vice-chair.

“I listened a lot and learned a lot, and I think we’ve made incredible strides over the past seven years,” Haley said. “I’m grateful for the expertise and dedication of the professional staff that serves the residents and businesses of Chesterfield and honored to be part of the work that has been done.”

On Friday, Attorney General Jason Miyares’ Office announced that Haley will be joining his administration as the Deputy Attorney General for Government Operations and Transactions.

“I first met Leslie on the campaign trail over a year ago and I have enjoyed getting to know her. I have a deep respect for her dedication to ethics, the rule of law, and serving Virginians. She is a committed public servant, and I am confident she will work tirelessly for the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Miyares.

