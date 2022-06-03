Henrico County Public Schools to host job fair & event to recruit bus drivers, teachers and staff

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will host two events to fill bus driver, teacher and support staff vacancies.

The “Drive the Bus” event hosted by HCPS Pupil Transportation Department will occur at Richmond Raceway on 600 E. Laburnum Ave on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver can attend the event to drive a course in the parking area and learn about the benefits of becoming a bus driver for the school district. Attendees will learn about the job duties, work schedule, pay and benefits. A valid Virginia driver’s license is required.

Click here to sign up ahead of time.

The district is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Area Library on 1901 Starling Drive. The county is looking to fill vacancies for teachers, substitute teachers, school nutrition service staff members, temporary instructional assistants, custodial workers and bus drivers.

Newly hired bus drivers will receive a bonus of up to $3,000, paid in installments. HCPS also offers new safe driver and attendance incentives to those already on staff.

Those looking to apply for full-time and substitute bus driver positions must be at least 21 years old with a valid Virginia driver’s license and get a CDL Class B instructional permit, or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P (Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes. Candidates must also pass a physical and a drug test. Candidates with felony convictions may be eligible for employment depending on the situation.

Click here to see what benefits and positions are available with HCPS.

