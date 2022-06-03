Healthcare Pros
Friday Forecast: Cloudy for most of the day but cooler and with lower humidity

A Gorgeous June Weekend Ahead
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:12 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds linger most of the day but humidity drops off this morning and temperatures will be back to normal.

Friday: Cloudy morning/midday. Some breaks in the clouds toward late afternoon, not as hot. Breezy with lower humidity during the day. Highs around 80. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low Humidity. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Low Humidity. Lows near 60, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the Upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

