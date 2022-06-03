‘Clean the Bay Day’ across Virginia returns Saturday after two-year hiatus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday is Clean the Bay Day, and Virginia’s largest and longest-running yearly litter clean-up returns in full force after a two-year hiatus.

There will be more than 200 clean-up sites across the state.

Thousands will gather at 9:00 a.m. to pick up litter and debris from parks, streams, beaches, and trails.

