Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘Clean the Bay Day’ across Virginia returns Saturday after two-year hiatus

Thousands will gather at 9:00 a.m. to pick up litter and debris from parks, streams, beaches,...
Thousands will gather at 9:00 a.m. to pick up litter and debris from parks, streams, beaches, and trails.(NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday is Clean the Bay Day, and Virginia’s largest and longest-running yearly litter clean-up returns in full force after a two-year hiatus.

There will be more than 200 clean-up sites across the state.

Thousands will gather at 9:00 a.m. to pick up litter and debris from parks, streams, beaches, and trails.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was...
1 dead after incident on Powhite Parkway in Richmond
Flames could be seen on the roof around 2 p.m. June 2.
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Richmond
Abandoned nursing facility to become affordable housing unit
Abandoned nursing home to become affordable housing community
Virginia State Police are investigating the June 1 officer-involved shooting in Prince George...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting was a homicide suspect in Pa.
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River

Latest News

The Midlothian District Supervisor was elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.
Leslie Haley announces resignation from Chesterfield Board of Supervisors
Stephanas Rennick
Spotsylvania man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash
Dean Lakey
Mistrial declared in case of Henrico teacher accused of sexual assault
The requirement for flying starts May 2023.
Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs