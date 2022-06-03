Bridge project to cause lane closures on I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will implement alternating lane closures on Interstate 95 near Route 288 in Chesterfield County from June 3-7 for an ongoing bridge project.

The closures on northbound I-95 begin at 9 p.m. Friday, June 3 and continue through about 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 7.

Also as part of the project, the I-95 southbound left lane will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday, June 5 to 6 a.m. Monday, June 6.

“Lane closures will be in place through morning and evening rush hours Monday, June 6,” VDOT said in a news release. “Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays.”

VDOT will also close Reymet Road (Route 608) beneath I-95 during this timeframe. A detour

Drivers should follow the posted detour route:

Eastbound Reymet Road (Rt. 608) – Take Route 1/301 north to Willis Road. (Rt. 613) east to Coach Road. (Rt. 614) south back to Reymet Road.

Westbound Reymet Road (Rt. 608) – Take Coach Road (Rt. 614) north to Willis Road (Rt. 613) west to Route 1/301 south back to Reymet Road.

