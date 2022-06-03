Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Bridge project to cause lane closures on I-95 in Chesterfield

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will implement alternating lane closures on Interstate 95 near Route 288 in Chesterfield County from June 3-7 for an ongoing bridge project.

The closures on northbound I-95 begin at 9 p.m. Friday, June 3 and continue through about 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 7.

Also as part of the project, the I-95 southbound left lane will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday, June 5 to 6 a.m. Monday, June 6.

“Lane closures will be in place through morning and evening rush hours Monday, June 6,” VDOT said in a news release. “Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays.”

VDOT will also close Reymet Road (Route 608) beneath I-95 during this timeframe. A detour

Drivers should follow the posted detour route:

  • Eastbound Reymet Road (Rt. 608) – Take Route 1/301 north to Willis Road. (Rt. 613) east to Coach Road. (Rt. 614) south back to Reymet Road.
  • Westbound Reymet Road (Rt. 608) – Take Coach Road (Rt. 614) north to Willis Road (Rt. 613) west to Route 1/301 south back to Reymet Road.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was...
1 dead after incident on Powhite Parkway in Richmond
Flames could be seen on the roof around 2 p.m. June 2.
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Richmond
The DMV is urging Virginians to plan ahead as the deadline approaches for residents to use a...
Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs
Abandoned nursing facility to become affordable housing unit
Abandoned nursing home to become affordable housing community
Virginia State Police are investigating the June 1 officer-involved shooting in Prince George...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting was a homicide suspect in Pa.

Latest News

Bridge project to close lanes of I-95 near 288
Bridge project to cause lane closures on I-95 in Chesterfield
RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was...
1 dead after incident on Powhite Parkway in Richmond
Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Broad Street on May 31 around 5:30 p.m. for a...
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Richmond
The driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with failing to keep a vehicle in a travel lane.
Driver charged in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 south