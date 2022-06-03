Blue Ridge Parkway announces live music sessions at five popular destinations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and Blue Ridge Music Center announced Friday they are launching free Milepost Music presentations on rotating Sunday afternoons at popular destinations along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The outdoor concerts will showcase regional musicians playing traditional music at Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mabry Mill, and Doughton Park.

The first session is June 5th, from 1 to 3 p.m, at the Peaks of Otter at milepost 86 in Bedford, Va.

Milepost Music sessions are offered from 1 to 3 p.m., on the following dates, June through September.

Humpback Rocks, milepost 5.8 (near Visitor Center & Picnic Area) Virginia Third Sunday of the month (June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18)

Peaks of Otter, milepost 85.6 (near the Peaks of Otter Lodge), Virginia, First Sunday of the month (June 5, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4)

Roanoke Mountain Day Picnic Area, milepost 120.4, Virginia, Third Sunday of the month (July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18)

Mabry Mill, milepost 176.1 (in the Old Mill Village), Virginia, Second Sunday of the month (June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11)

The Bluffs Restaurant, milepost 241 (near the lodge at Doughton Park), North Carolina Fourth Sunday of the month (June 26, July 24, August 28, September 25)

Milepost Music is a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, and National Park Service.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.