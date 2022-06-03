Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Bear cub recovering at Wildlife Center of Virginia

A bear cub is getting some much-needed help at the Wildlife Center of Virginia. Photo courtesy...
A bear cub is getting some much-needed help at the Wildlife Center of Virginia. Photo courtesy WCV.(WCV)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - A bear cub is getting some much-needed help at the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

WCV announced Friday, June 3, that the injured cub was brought in from Nelson County last Sunday.

A veterinary team examined the cub and found that he had a humeral fracture of his right front leg. The team reached out to specialists in fracture repair technique and equipment for help.

“I am so grateful for organizations and veterinarians that are willing to help us care for our wild patients when advanced and specialized procedures are required,” WCV Director of Veterinary Services Doctor Karra Peirce said. “We were so impressed by the skills and professionalism by all the staff at Virginia Veterinary Specialists, and are so lucky to be surrounded by such a supportive community”

The center says the cub’s procedure went well, and he is currently resting.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia invites the everyone to visit its Critter Corner page to read about this cub’s story, learn about the animals that are currently being treated at the nonprofit.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The DMV is urging Virginians to plan ahead as the deadline approaches for residents to use a...
Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs
One person died in a crash on Friday afternoon on River Road in Henrico County.
1 person, dog dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico
Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road.
1 dead, multiple people shot at Chesterfield party
Crews were called to Decatur Street around 4:41 a.m. for reported house fire
Man dead, woman in critical condition after Richmond house fire
Flames could be seen on the roof around 2 p.m. June 2.
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Richmond

Latest News

Early Saturday morning, Chesterfield officers were seen along Weybridge Road collecting evidence.
1 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting at Chesterfield party
One person died in a crash on Friday afternoon on River Road in Henrico County.
1 person, dog dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico
Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road.
1 dead, multiple people shot at Chesterfield party
Police were called to the scene in the 700 block of North Laburnum Avenue around 7 p.m. on June...
Juvenile sent to hospital after shooting in Henrico
1 person, dog dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico
1 person, dog killed in 5-vehicle crash on River Road