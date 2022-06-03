Annual radiothon working to send kids to summer camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Radio One Richmond and Project Give Back to Community hosted the 15th annual Send a Kid to Camp Radiothon Friday.

The groups plan to raise $60,000 to send 100 kids to camp this summer. “We want our kids to smile again. We want our kids to learn stem programs. We don’t want our kids to lose all the learning that they’ve learned,” Clovia Lawrence said.

Lawrence and Kimberly Booker were both inspired to start the initiative about 15 years ago when Booker’s 12-year-old son, Alexander Booker, died tragically at a construction site.

“In our grief, when we didn’t have him to send to camp he actually perished one day before he was due to come to Richmond to go to camp and with that though the healing of it is doing this,” Booker said.

Listeners called into the radio station to support. Many NBC12 viewers, along with several community leaders and First Lady Youngkin showed their support and donated to the cause

“[This] is all raising Alexander’s memory up and really we are seeing the green growth come out of the ashes,” First Lady Youngkin said. Kids who are less fortunate will have a chance to attend camps with the Richmond and Henrico Police Athletic League and CAFI Summer Enrichment Camps this summer.

“We are really reaching to the most vulnerable segments of our community and covering those children as well,” Booker said.

“And that to me has been what’s so very different about how we do this radiothon,” she said. All of the money will be donated to Project Give Back to Community and participating camps will select kids that qualify.

100 students could have a safe summer to remember with the help of donations pouring in from across Central Virginia.

“At that point of starting Send a Kid to Camp, I didn’t want it to seem like I wanted to use his name in likeness, but in my heart I didn’t want another kid to die in the street or die in the dirt,” Lawrence said.

Donations will be accepted until the end of June. You can make an online donation here.

