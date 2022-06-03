7-day average of COVID cases in Virginia declines

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New COVID-19 cases dropped for a second straight week in Virginia.

As of June 3, the seven-day average across the state is 2,779 cases. That’s down about 500 from the week prior.

The Virginia Department of Health says the rate of positivity on PCR tests is 18%, a slight increase from a week ago.

Additional 7-day averages in Central Virginia are:

Chesterfield County: 127.9

Hanover County: 32.4

Henrico County: 117

Petersburg: 6.1

Richmond: 81.6

You can find additional cases by locality here. Virginia does not report cases on the weekends.

As of June 3, there are 580 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 523 last week. Of those, 87 are in the ICU, an increase of 15 from the previous week.

The 7-day average of new deaths in Virginia stands at six.

VDH make numerous changes to several dashboards last month and no longer reports:

