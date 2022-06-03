6 shot within 24 hours in Portsmouth, 2 have life-threatening injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Portsmouth are investigating five separate shootings - all within one day.

We are aware of the significant concern about recent gun violence. Please be assured that we are actively investigating the incidents & will release more information as it becomes available. We are also providing additional security to local schools by increasing police presence. pic.twitter.com/ba725kin3C — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) June 3, 2022

According to WVEC, a total of six people were shot on Thursday, including one boy, two women, and three men.

Two of the men have life-threatening injuries. Police believe all of the other victims will be okay.

WVEC reports, Portsmouth Police said they will increase their presence at schools following the gun violence.

