6 shot within 24 hours in Portsmouth, 2 have life-threatening injuries
Portsmouth Police will increase their presence at schools
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Portsmouth are investigating five separate shootings - all within one day.
According to WVEC, a total of six people were shot on Thursday, including one boy, two women, and three men.
Two of the men have life-threatening injuries. Police believe all of the other victims will be okay.
WVEC reports, Portsmouth Police said they will increase their presence at schools following the gun violence.
