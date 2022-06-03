2 people displaced after house fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Fire Department says two people were displaced after a house fire on Friday morning.

Crews arrived at the scene in the 16400 block of Scottwood Road to a fully involved fire.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, which remains under investigation.

Fire officials say the two adults are being assisted by family and the Red Cross.

