2 people displaced after house fire in Chesterfield

No one was at home at the time of the fire, which remains under investigation.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Fire Department says two people were displaced after a house fire on Friday morning.

Crews arrived at the scene in the 16400 block of Scottwood Road to a fully involved fire.

Fire officials say the two adults are being assisted by family and the Red Cross.

