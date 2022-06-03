1 person dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles on River Road on Friday.
The crash closed the area between North Ridge Road and College Road, according to the Henrico Police Department.
A dog was also killed in the crash that happened near the University of Richmond, officials on the scene said.
There’s currently no information on what caused the crash.
