1 person dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles on River Road on Friday.

The crash closed the area between North Ridge Road and College Road, according to the Henrico Police Department.

A dog was also killed in the crash that happened near the University of Richmond, officials on the scene said.

🚧Fatal Traffic Crash🚧 Henrico Police is currently on scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash. River Road between North Ridge Road and College Road will be closed for most of the afternoon into the evening. Please find an alternate route if traveling the area. pic.twitter.com/B0QBqcgNG7 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 3, 2022

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash.

