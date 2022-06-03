Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

1 person dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles on River Road on Friday.

The crash closed the area between North Ridge Road and College Road, according to the Henrico Police Department.

A dog was also killed in the crash that happened near the University of Richmond, officials on the scene said.

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was...
1 dead after incident on Powhite Parkway in Richmond
Flames could be seen on the roof around 2 p.m. June 2.
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Richmond
The requirement for flying starts May 2023.
Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs
Abandoned nursing facility to become affordable housing unit
Abandoned nursing home to become affordable housing community
Virginia State Police are investigating the June 1 officer-involved shooting in Prince George...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting was a homicide suspect in Pa.

Latest News

1 dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico
1 dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico
Two people were displaced after a house fire in Chesterfield on Friday, June 3.
2 people displaced after house fire in Chesterfield
Fire destroys Chesterfield home
Fire destroys Chesterfield home
The Midlothian District Supervisor was elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.
Leslie Haley announces resignation from Chesterfield Board of Supervisors