1 dead, 1 injured in Richmond early morning house fire

Crews were called to Decatur Street around 4:41 a.m. for reported house fire
Crews were called to Decatur Street around 4:41 a.m. for reported house fire(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire that killed one person on Friday.

Around 4:41 a.m., crews were dispatched to a fire on Decatur Street on the city’s southside.

When crews arrived on scene, they found fire coming from the front porch and learned two people were trapped inside.

According to officials, one person was taken to the hospital, and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was marked under control at 5:17 a.m.

