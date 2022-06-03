1 dead, 1 injured in Richmond early morning house fire
Published: Jun. 3, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire that killed one person on Friday.
Around 4:41 a.m., crews were dispatched to a fire on Decatur Street on the city’s southside.
When crews arrived on scene, they found fire coming from the front porch and learned two people were trapped inside.
According to officials, one person was taken to the hospital, and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fire was marked under control at 5:17 a.m.
