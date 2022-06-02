Healthcare Pros
Youngkin signs bill expanding health care coverage options for small businesses

Governor Glenn Youngkin
Governor Glenn Youngkin(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed HB 884 and SB 195 Thursday which will permit the creation of benefits consortiums for small businesses in Virginia, according to Youngkin’s team.

Youngkin’s team says the benefits consortiums will allow small businesses to offer their employees comprehensive and affordable group health care coverage.

“This bill is a meaningful step forward to removing the barriers for our small businesses across the Commonwealth, by allowing them to come together and provide health care for their employees,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “On day one, I made a commitment to our small business community that when this bill reached my desk, I would sign it. Today, I am honored to stand with small businesses and legislators from both sides of the aisle to deliver on that promise.

HB 884 was sponsored by Delegate Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and SB 195, sponsored by Senator Montgomery “Monty” Mason, D-Williamsburg.

