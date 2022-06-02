Vigil for healing from gun violence held in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the wake of the recent gun violence across the country and central Virginia, several churches on Richmond’s southside came together for a candlelight service Wednesday evening to help the community heal.

Religious and community leaders prayed and sang songs, including friends of the victim of Richmond’s first homicide of the year, Rupert Haughton.

Haughton was gunned down back in January off West Grace Street in the Fan.

“If you have dealt with unexpected premature death at the hands of violence, you know that your mind can go all over the place,” a friend of Haughton said.

At the end of the service, clergy and church staff stayed behind to offer resources for dealing with trauma and grief.

