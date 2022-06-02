Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

UVA doctor discusses new variant detection by at-home COVID-19 tests

COVID-19 test
COVID-19 test(None)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some people are questioning how accurate at-home tests are as the coronavirus continues to create new variants.

“There’s a lot of COVID being transmitted,” Doctor Amy Mathers with UVA Health said Thursday, June 2.

Dr. Mathers says regardless of the strain, sometimes there is not enough viral load in your nose for an at-home test to immediately detect a COVID-19 infection.

“Testing right now and the at-home tests may seem like they’re not picking up the new variants, but there’s actually not a lot of evidence that that is true,” Mathers said. “The issue is that the at-home tests may take a couple of days to go positive. So it’s seems like they’re not picking up the variants when it’s just taking them a little while to become positive.”

Waiting a few days to see an accurate result is not always doable.

“Unfortunately, they can miss that window when you might even be contagious and positive, and so you can potentially even transmit,” Mathers said.

Dr. Mathers says following the directions of these test can help you work around user error: “They have very specific chemistry and very specific ways that they are designed to be used according exactly to the instructions,” the doctor said.

And just like prescriptions, there is a date to throw these tests out, specified on the box.

“It’s really important to pay attention to the shelf life because actually with some of the at-home tests, and it varies by brand, but once they hit that expiration date they become less and less sensitive. So you could even be more likely to get a false negative,” Dr. Mathers said.

Mathers says masking up is a good idea if you believe you may have gotten a false negative.

Click here for information on PCR testing.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was...
1 dead after incident on Powhite Parkway in Richmond
Virginia State Police are investigating the June 1 officer-involved shooting in Prince George...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting was a homicide suspect in Pa.
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Henrico police said two students at separate schools had been charged with having a gun on...
2 students charged with having gun at separate Henrico schools

Latest News

During a press conference Thursday, Senator Joe Morrissey and Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham...
Budget gives Petersburg a chance to roll the dice on a casino, delays Richmond’s
Guns found at Henrico schools, two students charged
Guns found at Henrico schools, two students charged
Casino battle between Petersburg, Richmond over budget amendment
Casino battle between Petersburg, Richmond over budget amendment
Mistrial declared for Henrico teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Mistrial declared for Henrico teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
The man is described by police as a 6 foot tall black man. He was driving away in a black...
Police searching for man in convenience store robbery and assault