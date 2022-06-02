UVA Cancer Center will award grants to organizations working to end cancer disparities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Cancer Center is the commonwealth’s only comprehensive center, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The UVA Cancer Center is giving nonprofits and other groups across Virginia grants of up to $10,000 to support projects that address cancer education, prevention, and detection.

“Cancer impacts everybody in our community. I mean, there’s not one person you can talk to that doesn’t know someone who’s been diagnosed with cancer or impacted by cancer in some way, shape, or form, Lindsay Hauser with the UVA Cancer Center said. “A big part of being comprehensive is being part of the community and really working with community and getting input from the community on how to address cancer burden and greatest needs in the community, as well.”

As many as five grants will be awarded.

“A big part of doing these community grants is knowing that our community really has innovative ideas. They really are the thinkers, the doers, the ones that have the ideas that are really going to make the greatest impact and we can’t do the work that we do without our community partners,” Hauser said.

The deadline for applications is July 1. More information can be found here.

