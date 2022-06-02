Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Unidentified boy found in suitcase in Indiana laid to rest

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern Washington County was found inside of a suitcase.(Indiana State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — A young boy found dead inside a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana has been laid to rest.

Todd Murphy, the chaplain for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, called the unidentified boy an “unknown angel” during a memorial service Wednesday at the Weathers Funeral Home in Salem, Indiana.

The child’s gray casket was topped by a floral arrangement and stuffed animals. He was later buried at a Salem cemetery.

His gravestone marker bears the image of an angel and an inscription that reads, “In loving memory of a beloved little boy known but to God.”

A mushroom hunter found the child’s body on April 16 in Washington County.

Investigators believe the boy, who was Black, was about 5 years old and had died within the previous week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
Virginia State Police are investigating the June 1 officer-involved shooting in Prince George...
Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting; Va. State Police investigating
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Erik Cook
Deputies: Man wanted in connection to fatal Hanover crash two weeks ago
Henrico police said two students at separate schools had been charged with having a gun on...
2 students charged with having gun at separate Henrico schools

Latest News

Two people hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the...
LIVE: Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
FILE - Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, right,...
Avenatti sentenced to 4 years in prison for defrauding Stormy Daniels
A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, that makes big electric and combustion-engine...
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
Higher oil and gas prices have contributed to the inflation that is plaguing the U.S. and...
OPEC+ alliance boosts oil production as energy prices soar
The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on a bill that would raise the age limit for...
House panel takes up gun bill in wake of mass shootings