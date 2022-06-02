Thursday Forecast: Sunny and hot, with strong evening storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Today for a few strong storms storms with damaging winds possible this evening.

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Scattered showers and storms develop during the 6-10pm window. Peak chance in RVA is 8pm. Damaging winds and frequent lightning possible. Highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy with lower humidity. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

