Rosie’s will only be open to people 21 and older starting July 1
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting July 1, anyone younger than 21 will no longer be allowed inside Rosie’s.
In a post on Facebook, the gaming emporium said that this is because of a change in state law.
Rosie’s Rewards accounts for people who do not meet the new age requirement will be deactivated on July 1.
It is unclear what this change means for employees who are younger than 21.
Officials say live racing at Colonial Downs in New Kent will remain open to all ages.
