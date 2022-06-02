Rosie’s will only be open to people 21 and older starting July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting July 1, anyone younger than 21 will no longer be allowed inside Rosie’s.

Due to recent changes in Virginia state law, effective July 1, 2022, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium® will only be opened to... Posted by Colonial Downs and Rosie's Gaming on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

In a post on Facebook, the gaming emporium said that this is because of a change in state law.

Rosie’s Rewards accounts for people who do not meet the new age requirement will be deactivated on July 1.

It is unclear what this change means for employees who are younger than 21.

Officials say live racing at Colonial Downs in New Kent will remain open to all ages.

