Richmond Wildlife Center temporarily closes, hopes to find new location

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Wildlife Center is temporarily closing its doors.

We are temporarily closed to all patient admissions. The property we have leased since 2013 recently sold. Through no... Posted by Richmond Wildlife Center on Thursday, June 2, 2022

In a post on Facebook, the nonprofit explained that a property lease they have had since 2013 was unexpectedly terminated in April.

Richmond Wildlife Center said they will not reopen to patient admissions until they have purchased their own property and building - in hopes of addressing all operational capacity issues.

Once the center moves to a temporary location, organizers say they hope to provide a temporary triage station for area wildlife and will be recruiting transporters.

Organizers will provide updates on a temporary location once details become available.

As of Thursday, Richmond Wildlife Center’s GoFundMe has raised more than $80,000.

Please contact Blue Ridge Wildlife Center at 540- 837-9000 for immediate assistance with wildlife.

