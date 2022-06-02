Healthcare Pros
Police searching for man in convenience store robbery and assault

The man allegedly sprayed chemicals in a store employee’s eyes and stole a cash register from the store
The man is described by police as a 6 foot tall black man. He was driving away in a black 2012-2014 BMW 7 series.
The man is described by police as a 6 foot tall black man. He was driving away in a black 2012-2014 BMW 7 series.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for help from the public to identify a man allegedly responsible for a convenience store robbery and assault of a store employee.

On Tuesday, May 24, at approximately 2:48 p.m., in the 6200 block of Jahnke Road, a man entered a convenience store within the block.

According to police, he sprayed chemicals in an employee’s eyes and stole a cash register from the store.

The man is described as Black and 6 feet tall. He fled the scene in a 2012-2014 black BMW 7 series model.

The man left the area in a black BMW 7 series model from 2012-2014.
The man left the area in a black BMW 7 series model from 2012-2014.

Anyone with information on this crime or who knows the identity of this individual can call Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at 804-646-3912 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

