Police searching for man in convenience store robbery and assault

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for help from the public to identify a man allegedly responsible for a convenience store robbery and assault of a store employee.

On Tuesday, May 24, at approximately 2:48 p.m., in the 6200 block of Jahnke Road, a man entered a convenience store within the block.

According to police, he sprayed chemicals in an employee’s eyes and stole a cash register from the store.

The man is described as Black and 6 feet tall. He fled the scene in a 2012-2014 black BMW 7 series model.

The man left the area in a black BMW 7 series model from 2012-2014. (Mercante, James R. - Police | Richmond Police Department)

Anyone with information on this crime or who knows the identity of this individual can call Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at 804-646-3912 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

