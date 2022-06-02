News to Know for June 2: Tulsa mass shooting; Missing woman recovered; State budget passes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The nation is grappling with yet another mass shooting. Four people were killed after a lone gunman opens fire on a hospital campus.

What Happened?

At least four people have been killed in a shooting on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (CNN, KTUL, KJRH, KOKI, KALEN DAVIS)

Dispatchers received a call about an active shooting at Saint Francis Hospital just before five yesterday afternoon.

Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed the number of dead and said the shooter also was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It was unclear what prompted the deadly assault in Tulsa, Dalgleish said.

This comes just more than a week after a lone gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas. Many of those children are still being laid to rest.

Suspect Dead In Officer-involved Shooting

We’re working to get more information after a man is shot and killed by officers in Prince George County.

Virginia State Police say a Hopewell Deputy was chasing the suspect and followed him into Prince George.

They say that driver pulled up directly to police vehicles near the intersection of Temple Avenue and River Road - and confronted Hopewell officers and an ATF agent with a gun.

At some point, shots were fired, killing the suspect. No officers were hurt.

The suspect has not been identified.

One Body Recovered From James River

We continue to follow the latest from the James River where crews have recovered the body of one of two missing women.

The body of 23-year-old Lauren Winstead was pulled from the river yesterday.

Officials are still working to find 28-year-old Sarah Rrway, who is presumed dead.

Officials explain James River warnings and rules

The two went missing after going over the Bosher’s Dam on Memorial Day.

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway (Henrico County Police Department)

Crews have had all hands on deck to search by land, air, and water.

The search for Sarah Erway will continue this morning. Crews have told the Erway family to prepare for the worst as they switch to recovery efforts.

State Budget Passes

House and Senate leaders have reached a compromise on the state budget after months of gridlock.

The budget includes four billion in tax relief - a one-time rebate of $250 for individuals and $500 for families.

It now goes to the Governor’s desk.

“We still have work to do to review the entire budget because there’s 600 pages at the base and another 370 that came in the amendments, but the framework I’m really pleased with,” Governor Youngkin said.

Gov. Youngkin will have seven days to review and offer recommendations on the proposal.

Sunny, Evening Storms Possible

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for a few strong storms with damaging winds possible this evening.

Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Scattered showers and storms develop during the 6-10 pm window. The peak chance in RVA is 8 pm. Highs will be in the mid-90s.

Final Thought

“Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.” --- Charles R. Swindoll

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.