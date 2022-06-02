Mistrial declared in case of Henrico teacher accused of sexual assault

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A mistrial has been declared in the case of a Henrico middle school teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle School in 2017.

Dean Lakey was initially charged with rape and forcible sodomy, but those charges were amended to object sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a minor following the victim’s testimony Tuesday.

The three-day trial ended after the jury couldn’t come to a unanimous decision.

On day two of the trial, the defense brought Lakey’s daughter and several former co-workers to the stand, who testified in defense of Lakey’s integrity.

When questioned if Lakey’s reputation as a teacher and a coach was positive or negative, many of his co-workers testified that he had an excellent character or couldn’t recall an instance when Lakey’s character or truthfulness was questioned.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

