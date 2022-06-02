Man killed in officer-involved shooting was a homicide suspect in Pa.

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Virginia was a homicide suspect in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police say Derrick Glen Avey, 42, was wanted in Chambersburg for the killing of Kyline C. Avey, 41.

Kyline Avey was found with multiple gunshot wounds and hadn’t been seen for days, police said.

“Based upon the suspicious circumstances regarding the unknown location or condition of the female, a search of the property revealed a deceased female in a wooded area to the rear of the property,” Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday that Derrick Avey was the person involved in an officer-involved shooting in Prince George County.

That incident started with a slow-speed chase in Hopewell around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Virgina State Police said. The shooting occurred in Prince George County.

“During the course of a pursuit, that started in the City of Hopewell with a City of Hopewell sheriff’s deputy, the suspect vehicle finally stopped near the intersection of Temple Avenue and River Road,” Virginia State Police said in a news release.

As the vehicle, a 2016 Ford Explorer, got to River Road, several Hopewell police vehicles were positioned to stop the vehicle and end the chase.

“At this stage of the ongoing investigation, it has been determined that the Explorer pulled up nose-to-nose with the police vehicles and the adult male driver confronted the officers with a firearm,” a release said. “The City of Hopewell Police Officers and an ATF Special Agent, who was present on the scene, discharged their weapons.”

Avey died at the scene.

His body is being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy and examination.

No officers were injured in the incident, Virginia State Police said.

Pennsylvania State Police said “this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.”

