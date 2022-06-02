Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Inmate with posession of child pornography charges found dead at Petersburg jail

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - An inmate was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in a medium-security Petersburg prison.

On Wednesday, June 1, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Feilding Bolton was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Petersburg Medium facility. Staff responding to the incident performed life-saving measures. EMS was called, and Bolten was taken to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

No other staff or inmates were injured in the incident, and there was no time in which the public was in danger.

Bolten, 34, was sentenced to 60 months in the Western District of North Carolina for possession of child pornography. He’s been in custody at FCI Petersburg Medium since Jan. 23, 2019.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was...
1 dead after incident on Powhite Parkway in Richmond
Virginia State Police are investigating the June 1 officer-involved shooting in Prince George...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting was a homicide suspect in Pa.
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Henrico police said two students at separate schools had been charged with having a gun on...
2 students charged with having gun at separate Henrico schools

Latest News

Dean Lakey
Mistrial declared in case of Henrico teacher accused of sexual assault
Flames could be seen on the roof around 2 p.m. June 2.
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Richmond
Smoke billows from downtown Richmond building
Smoke billows from downtown Richmond building
Virginia State Police are investigating the June 1 officer-involved shooting in Prince George...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting was a homicide suspect in Pa.