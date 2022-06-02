Inmate with posession of child pornography charges found dead at Petersburg jail

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - An inmate was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in a medium-security Petersburg prison.

On Wednesday, June 1, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Feilding Bolton was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Petersburg Medium facility. Staff responding to the incident performed life-saving measures. EMS was called, and Bolten was taken to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

No other staff or inmates were injured in the incident, and there was no time in which the public was in danger.

Bolten, 34, was sentenced to 60 months in the Western District of North Carolina for possession of child pornography. He’s been in custody at FCI Petersburg Medium since Jan. 23, 2019.

