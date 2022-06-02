House Oversight Committee invites Goodell, Snyder to appear

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has invited NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to appear at a hearing later this month.

Committee members say they sent letters to the league and team requesting Goodell and Snyder appear June 22.

An NFL spokesman says the league received the invitation and would respond directly in a timely manner.

Congress launched an investigation into the organization’s workplace culture last year after the league declined to release a report about an independent review it oversaw that led to a $10 million fine.

The Commanders say they have assisted the NFL in cooperating with all prior requests from the committee and look forward to responding to the invitation in a timely manner.

