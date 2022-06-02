Healthcare Pros
End of an era: Last Howard Johnson’s restaurant closes its doors

In this April 8, 2015, file photo, customers walk into Howard Johnson's Restaurant in Lake...
In this April 8, 2015, file photo, customers walk into Howard Johnson's Restaurant in Lake George, N.Y.(Mike Groll | AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
By WTEN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – The last standing Howard Johnson’s restaurant in the United States is closed for business.

The restaurant in Lake George, New York, recently shut its doors and the property is now for lease.

The location had been a popular summer vacation spot for most of the past 70 years.

It’s the end of an era for Howard Johnson fans.

The restaurant, nicknamed HoJo, was once America’s largest restaurant chain. It was a roadside staple in the 1960s and 70s with about a thousand locations.

A part of the legacy still lives on, however. The Howard Johnson’s hotel chain has about 300 locations and is currently owned by hotel giant Wyndham.

