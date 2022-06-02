Healthcare Pros
Crews respond to fire in downtown Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond firefighters and police were called to a fire in downtown Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

The Division of Capitol Police said in a release that firefighters and police were responding to the scene just after 2 p.m.

The fire chief says all construction crews in the area near the fire have been accounted for and that no other injuries have been reported.

Twitter users posted photos and videos in the area:

