Crews respond to fire in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond firefighters and police were called to a fire in downtown Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

The Division of Capitol Police said in a release that firefighters and police were responding to the scene just after 2 p.m.

The fire chief says all construction crews in the area near the fire have been accounted for and that no other injuries have been reported.

Twitter users posted photos and videos in the area:

The roof of a building is on fire on Main and 9th in downtown Richmond. @NBC12 @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/M1BdEofHTv — Ellison Orcutt (@TheEllyO) June 2, 2022

