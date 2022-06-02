Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Chesterfield-Colonial Heights DSS launches new child care initiative

The new service aims to help connect families with quality child-care providers in the area
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Department of Social Services is launching a new child care initiative.

The new service aims to help connect families with quality child care providers in the area and help match eligible families with financial assistance for that child care.

The program will also help child care facilities find quality employees.

Those interested can call 804-748-1100.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
Virginia State Police are investigating the June 1 officer-involved shooting in Prince George...
Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting; Va. State Police investigating
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Erik Cook
Deputies: Man wanted in connection to fatal Hanover crash two weeks ago
Henrico police said two students at separate schools had been charged with having a gun on...
2 students charged with having gun at separate Henrico schools

Latest News

Chesterfield-Colonial Heights DSS launches new child care initiative
Chesterfield-Colonial Heights DSS launches new child care initiative
It is unclear what this change means for employees who are younger than 21.
Rosie’s will only be open to people 21 and older starting July 1
Norfolk State University
2 former NSU football players sue program, claiming sexual assault
The nation is grappling with yet another mass shooting. Four people were killed after a lone...
News to Know for June 2: Tulsa mass shooting; Missing woman recovered; State budget passes