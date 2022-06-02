Chesterfield-Colonial Heights DSS launches new child care initiative
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Department of Social Services is launching a new child care initiative.
The new service aims to help connect families with quality child care providers in the area and help match eligible families with financial assistance for that child care.
The program will also help child care facilities find quality employees.
Those interested can call 804-748-1100.
