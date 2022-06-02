Budget gives Petersburg a chance to roll dice on casino, delays Richmond’s referendum

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - As state lawmakers in the House and Senate came to a compromise on the budget Wednesday to give to Governor Glenn Youngkin for his review, a budget amendment included in the package would provide Petersburg a possible chance to roll the dice on a casino.

Under the amendment, funds would be dedicated towards a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study to take a closer look at the revenue a casino would generate in Petersburg and prevent the City of Richmond from holding another casino referendum until Nov. 2023.

Inside the event center at the Petersburg Library on Thursday morning, Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and Senator Joe Morrissey, who represents the 16th District, held a joint press conference to praise the budget language passed in the House and Senate.

“We’ve already had preliminary discussions with six or seven casino operators,” said Sen. Morrissey. “Next year, when we have the JLARC study done, we will then introduce legislation that Petersburg gets the casino.”

The budget amendment comes after most Richmond voters struck down Urban One’s $562.5 million ONE Casino + Resort on their ballots during the November election. In March, a judge granted Richmond’s request to move forward with a second casino referendum with ONE Casino + Resort.

“I would say, respectfully, to the leaders in Richmond that it is time for you to move on,” said Sen. Morrissey during Thursday’s press conference. “The benefits of a casino to Petersburg far, far outweigh the benefits to Richmond.”

Urban One and the City of Richmond released a joint statement regarding the budget amendment, saying the “retroactive budget language” looks to “unconstitutionally invalidate a final Court Order,” and they will look at litigation.

Mayor Levar Stoney also released a statement expressing his disappointment and saying, “we are still assessing our legal options, but remain firm in our belief that the citizens of Richmond should not be disenfranchised just months before they would have the opportunity to vote.”

When Senator Morrissey was asked about the possibility of this ending up in court, Morrissey said, “If the mayor, if he is desirous, and wants to fight in court, fine. Wouldn’t be the first time he’s wasted City of Richmond funds to fight a losing battle. We’re going to win that if it goes to court.”

As Governor Youngkin reviews the budget and makes his recommendations, Mayor Parham believes the casino could provide more job opportunities and an economic boost for Petersburg.

“This is not something that we just trying to bring in just for the industry to have a flag here,” Mayor Parham said. “This is about transforming the City of Petersburg and for our love and passion for our city and what we want it to look like for many decades to come.”

Senator Morrissey said he is confident that Governor Youngkin “fully supports a casino coming from Petersburg.”

A spokesperson for Governor Youngkin told NBC12 he will have seven days to review the budget and make recommendations once it’s formally presented to him.

The complete statement from Mayor Levar Stoney can be found below:

“We’re disappointed the Virginia General Assembly has amended the state budget in a way that will deliberately harm the City of Richmond by denying economic opportunities for its residents.

“Our City Council voted 8-1, and the Circuit Court has ordered that Richmond voters should have the opportunity to be heard on this issue this November. We are still assessing our legal options but remain firm in our belief that the citizens of Richmond should not be disenfranchised just months before they would have the opportunity to vote.”

The complete joint statement from Urban One and the City of Richmond can be found below:

“Urban ONE, with our partners at the City of Richmond, remain committed to a November 2022 referendum in support of ONE Resort + Casino. Richmond and ONE Resort + Casino complied with Virginia law and properly secured precertification by Virginia Lottery and a final, non-appealable court order from the Circuit Court.

The proposed budget language would unlawfully deny Richmonders the opportunity to vote on this critical economic development project and would undermine the authority of both the judicial and executive branches. This retroactive budget language seeks to unconstitutionally invalidate a final Court Order and inappropriately constrain the Virginia Lottery in fulfilling its regulatory authority in the same manner as it has done for other casinos.

We will partner with the City of Richmond, including through litigation, to ensure that the people of Richmond have the final say on what happens in their community and that the rule of law is protected.

Following the referendum this November, we look forward to working with the entire Richmond community to develop a project that can be the economic catalyst the city needs to continue growing and thriving in the years ahead. Richmond schools, teachers, roads, infrastructure and our future employees deserve no less.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.