8 killed in traffic crashes during Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police saw a sharp decrease in traffic crash fatalities this year compared to 2021.

Eight Lives Lost in Traffic Crashes During #MemorialDay Weekend - Lack of Seat Belt Usage Continues to Contribute to Lives Lost!

Of the eight individuals killed this year on #VA highways, five were not wearing a seat belt. #BUCKLEUPhttps://t.co/t24ETpZRpZ pic.twitter.com/pWv4RoqJqx — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 2, 2022

VSP said reports indicate eight people lost their lives in six-vehicle crashes during the Memorial Day weekend.

Of the eight individuals killed, one was operating a motorcycle, and five were not wearing a seatbelt.

Here’s where the fatal crashes happened

Richmond City

Harrisonburg

Giles County

Isle of Wight

Matthews County

Stafford County

“Virginians took to the roads in numbers we haven’t seen since 2019 and with that came the need for patience and focus on the road,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “And I am pleased to see the number of traffic crash fatalities drop by almost half from 2021, but remember, clicking your seatbelt is your first line of defense against someone else’s bad decision on the road. Virginia State Police urge all Virginia drivers to step up and make safe decisions.”

From May 23-30, Troopers cited 4,894 speeders and 1,880 reckless drivers and arrested 90 impaired drivers.

660 individuals were cited for seat belt violations, 118 were cited for child safety restraint violations and 144 felony arrests were made. Virginia State Police also assisted 1,735 disabled motorists.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.