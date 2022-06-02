Healthcare Pros
8 killed in traffic crashes during Memorial Day weekend

Of the eight individuals killed, one was operating a motorcycle, and five were not wearing a seatbelt.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police saw a sharp decrease in traffic crash fatalities this year compared to 2021.

VSP said reports indicate eight people lost their lives in six-vehicle crashes during the Memorial Day weekend.

AAA hosts ‘Click it or Ticket’ event ahead of Memorial Day holiday

Here’s where the fatal crashes happened

  • Richmond City
  • Harrisonburg
  • Giles County
  • Isle of Wight
  • Matthews County
  • Stafford County

“Virginians took to the roads in numbers we haven’t seen since 2019 and with that came the need for patience and focus on the road,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “And I am pleased to see the number of traffic crash fatalities drop by almost half from 2021, but remember, clicking your seatbelt is your first line of defense against someone else’s bad decision on the road. Virginia State Police urge all Virginia drivers to step up and make safe decisions.”

From May 23-30, Troopers cited 4,894 speeders and 1,880 reckless drivers and arrested 90 impaired drivers.

660 individuals were cited for seat belt violations, 118 were cited for child safety restraint violations and 144 felony arrests were made. Virginia State Police also assisted 1,735 disabled motorists.

