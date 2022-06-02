20 arrests made in week-long gang enforcement operation in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A week-long gang-enforcement operation resulted in the arrest of a dozen gang members with violent criminal histories in Richmond.

Operation Washout was led by the U.S. Marshals Service in the city to team up with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners from May 23-27 to target wanted gang members.

Operation Washout Results

The arrest of 12 wanted gang members and 8 additional fugitives.

Offenses charged include Murder, Rape, Robbery, Drug Distribution, Abduction, Firearms Offenses, and Probation violations.

Seizure of 6 firearms including an AK-47 type pistol. Two firearms were reported stolen.

1 ounce of heroin and $41,000 in cash. Additional seizures of suspected fentanyl and pills.

“There is power in pooling our resources to make a significant impact on crime here in Richmond and our neighboring communities. This kind of partnership is the force multiplier in keeping our community safe,” Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said.

Richmond Police said additional state and federal prosecutions are pending on those arrested where drug, gun, or other crime evidence was seized during or after the person’s arrest.

