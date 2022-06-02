Healthcare Pros
2 students charged with having gun at separate Henrico schools

Henrico police said two students at separate schools had been charged with having a gun on campus.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said two students at separate schools had been charged with having a gun on the property.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on June 1, a student at Hermitage High School told administrators that another student was seen in a restroom showing a gun.

“A prompt collaborative investigation between HCPS and the school resource officers resulted in the recovery of a firearm from the student’s backpack,” a release from Henrico police said.

The student was charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile, possession of a weapon on school property and possession of marijuana.

Then around 11:41 a.m. at Varina High School, school officials told the school resource officer they would search a student due to the smell of marijuana.

“During the search, items discovered prompted school administrators to conduct a search of the student’s vehicle; during that search, a firearm was located,” the release said.

Haythem Wadah Ali, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

