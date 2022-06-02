2 former NSU football players sue program, claiming sexual assault

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Two former Norfolk State football players are suing the football program and the school.

According to WVEC, they say they were sexually assaulted by older players while on the team.

Shawn Fahey came forward with his allegations in May.

Before the lawsuits were filed, he encouraged other victims to come forward. Fahey says he was sexually assaulted and hazed by his former teammates during his freshman year.

He says the coaches and other leaders knew about the issues and did nothing. Now Fahey and another former football player listed as ‘John Doe’ are taking NSU leaders to court.

Both federal lawsuits request a jury trial.

