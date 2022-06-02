1 dead after incident on Powhite Parkway in Richmond
Jun. 2, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Traffic was backed up Thursday morning after a fatal incident on Powhite Parkway.
Earlier this morning, officers responded to Powhite Parkway near Forest Hill Avenue for the report of a traffic fatality.
RPD said a preliminary investigation has determined that a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto Powhite Parkway where he was struck by a tractor-trailer.
All lanes are now open, according to police.
