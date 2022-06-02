Healthcare Pros
1 dead after incident on Powhite Parkway in Richmond

RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was...
RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was struck by a tractor-trailer.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Traffic was backed up Thursday morning after a fatal incident on Powhite Parkway.

Earlier this morning, officers responded to Powhite Parkway near Forest Hill Avenue for the report of a traffic fatality.

RPD said a preliminary investigation has determined that a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto Powhite Parkway where he was struck by a tractor-trailer.

All lanes are now open, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

