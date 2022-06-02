1 dead after incident on Powhite Parkway in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Traffic was backed up Thursday morning after a fatal incident on Powhite Parkway.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash Powhite North near Forest Hill Ave. Expect delays @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/LCi6PJKpNd — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) June 2, 2022

Earlier this morning, officers responded to Powhite Parkway near Forest Hill Avenue for the report of a traffic fatality.

RPD said a preliminary investigation has determined that a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto Powhite Parkway where he was struck by a tractor-trailer.

All lanes are now open, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.