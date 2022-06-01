Healthcare Pros
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Richmond

Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Broad Street on May 31 around 5:30 p.m. for a...
Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Broad Street on May 31 around 5:30 p.m. for a pedestrian crash.(NBC12 (custom credit))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Broad Street on May 31 around 5:30 p.m. for a pedestrian crash.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was injured. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Anyone with information is asking anyone with information to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Sergeant D. Cuffley at (804) 237-9389 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

