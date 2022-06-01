Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Hot but not too humid

First Alert Weather Day Tomorrow for an evening or night severe storm possible
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two more mid 90s day before a Friday cooldown. First Alert Weather Day for a few strong to severe storms tomorrow evening and night.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated afternoon and evening shower or storm possible. Highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and hot. Scattered showers and storms develop during the evening and early overnight ahead of a cold front. Damaging winds possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Afternoon Rain Chance: 30% Chance goes up at night to 50%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lower humidity and not as hot! Best weather day of the week! Lows near 70, highs near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Spotty shower or storm possible. Low around 60, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Over 24 hours pass in search for 2 young women missing on James River
Crews search James River for 2 missing people
News to Know for May 31: 2 women missing in James River; Henrico teacher trial; VA Beach mass shooting remembrance
William Wash Jr., 73, of Moseley, Va. was died at the scene.
73-year-old killed in Richmond crash on Memorial Day
The handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond...
Petersburg woman cited for bringing loaded handgun to RIC

Latest News

Strong cold front brings scattered (potentially severe) storms Thursday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Few strong storms possible
Forecast: Hot again Wednesday with a few strong storms possible Thursday
Forecast: Hot again Wednesday with a few strong storms possible Thursday
Forecast: Hot again Wednesday with a few strong storms possible Thursday
Forecast: Hot next few days!