Wednesday Forecast: Hot but not too humid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two more mid 90s day before a Friday cooldown. First Alert Weather Day for a few strong to severe storms tomorrow evening and night.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated afternoon and evening shower or storm possible. Highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and hot. Scattered showers and storms develop during the evening and early overnight ahead of a cold front. Damaging winds possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Afternoon Rain Chance: 30% Chance goes up at night to 50%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lower humidity and not as hot! Best weather day of the week! Lows near 70, highs near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Spotty shower or storm possible. Low around 60, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

