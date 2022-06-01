Virginia DMV launches new ways for customers to provide instant feedback

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is making it easier for customers to give feedback.

Customers can now scan a QR code on their way out of a DMV Customer Service Center that links to an online survey where they can rate their experiences and share their thoughts.

DMV said this would sharpen its ability to deliver superior, responsive service to Virginians.

“People are usually willing to offer their opinions about the DMV; our new survey program formalizes a clear channel for them to provide constructive feedback,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “We want customers to know that we are listening and that we are committed to tailoring service to their expectations.”

In addition to the QR codes, DMV is adding a one-question satisfaction survey to credit card machines at all teller windows, asking customers to “rate your service” on a five-point scale.

Each week, 5,000 randomly selected customers will receive an email from DMV that links to the full online survey.

“Expanded data collection will help us measure our progress toward our customer service goals,” said Acting Commissioner Ford. “Please scan the QR code, answer the email, and rate your service at the counter. This is your DMV, and we want your input. Virginians deserve the best from us, and we will deliver.”

DMV said it plans to add more feedback opportunities in the coming months.

