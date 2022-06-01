Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Victim in Brooklyn subway shooting sues gun maker Glock

Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New...
Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, after a gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people, April 12, 2022. A woman wounded in the shooting has filed a lawsuit against gun manufacturer Glock.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A woman who was shot in the Brooklyn subway shooting in April is using gun maker Glock and its Austria-based parent company.

The lawsuit by Ilene Steur is an early test of a 2021 New York state law allowing victims of gun violence to sue gun makers or dealers for their injuries.

Steur was one of the 10 people shot when Frank James allegedly opened fire on a Subway.

James is accused of using a Glock 9-millimeter handgun to fire at least 33 rounds in a crowded train. He pleaded not guilty to terrorism and gun charges.

Steur had significant gunshot injuries with a bullet fracturing part of her spine. Her attorney says the lawsuit seeks to hold Glock accountable for marketing strategies they say put guns in the hand of those who kill and maim innocent people.

Glock has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Search continues for 2 young women missing on James River
Crews search James River for 2 missing people
News to Know for May 31: 2 women missing in James River; Henrico teacher trial; VA Beach mass shooting remembrance
William Wash Jr., 73, of Moseley, Va. was died at the scene.
73-year-old killed in Richmond crash on Memorial Day
Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Broad Street on May 31 around 5:30 p.m. for a...
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Richmond

Latest News

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Jury deliberating for third day in Depp-Heard libel trial
Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo disputes claims he isn't cooperating with Texas...
Police chief disputes claim of not cooperating with Texas school shooting probe
Erik Cook
Deputies: Man wanted in connection to fatal Hanover crash two weeks ago
The officer pulled out a stun gun and police say the man fired three shots as the officer...
Police: Man fired at officer, crashed stolen cruiser