Trial for Henrico teacher accused of sexual assault underway

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A three-day jury trial is underway for a Henrico middle school teacher - accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle School in 2017.

Dean Lakey was charged with rape and forcible sodomy but those charges have since been amended to object sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a minor.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Lakey is a health and physical education teacher at the school.

Court documents also show he coached soccer and basketball teams.

At last check, the district said Lakey was on unpaid administrative leave.

