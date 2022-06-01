Healthcare Pros
Trial for Henrico teacher accused of sexual assault underway

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A three-day jury trial is underway for a Henrico middle school teacher - accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle School in 2017.

Dean Lakey was charged with rape and forcible sodomy but those charges have since been amended to object sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a minor.

He has pleaded not guilty.

More victims possible in Henrico teacher sexual assault case

Lakey is a health and physical education teacher at the school.

Court documents also show he coached soccer and basketball teams.

At last check, the district said Lakey was on unpaid administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

