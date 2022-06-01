Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

State police investigate officer-involved shooting

The incident shut down Temple Avenue from Oaklawn Boulevard to Puddleduck Road.
The incident shut down Temple Avenue from Oaklawn Boulevard to Puddleduck Road.(WIS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident started with a chase in Hopewell, police said. The shooting occurred in Prince George County.

Around 1 p.m., the Prince George Police Department posted on social media that Temple Avenue from Oaklawn Boulevard to Puddleduck Road was shut down in both directions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Search continues for 2 young women missing on James River
Crews search James River for 2 missing people
News to Know for May 31: 2 women missing in James River; Henrico teacher trial; VA Beach mass shooting remembrance
Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Broad Street on May 31 around 5:30 p.m. for a...
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Richmond
The handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond...
Petersburg woman cited for bringing loaded handgun to RIC

Latest News

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver involved in a deadly...
Deputies search for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash
Days after the incident, the vehicle was located abandoned on the side of I-95 south near mile...
Police search for suspect involved in Henrico vehicle theft
Customers can now scan a QR code on their way out of a DMV Customer Service Center that links...
Virginia DMV launches new ways for customers to provide instant feedback
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Search continues for 2 young women missing on James River