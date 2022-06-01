State police investigate officer-involved shooting
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident started with a chase in Hopewell, police said. The shooting occurred in Prince George County.
Around 1 p.m., the Prince George Police Department posted on social media that Temple Avenue from Oaklawn Boulevard to Puddleduck Road was shut down in both directions.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
