Pro golfer Bart Bryant killed in vehicle accident in Florida

FILE - Bart Bryant watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the...
FILE - Bart Bryant watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Encompass Championship golf tournament in Glenview, Ill., Saturday, June 21, 2014.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — Professional golfer Bart Bryant was killed and his wife was injured when a truck slammed into their SUV while they were stopped in a line of vehicles on a central Florida roadway for a construction crew, authorities said Wednesday.

Bryant, 59, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, was unresponsive when emergency responders in Polk City found him Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital where he died. His wife, Donna, 49, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in an emailed statement.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Bryants’ SUV was stopped at the construction site near an intersection. A truck traveling in the same direction failed to see their stopped SUV and slammed into it, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation was ongoing. Bryant lived in nearby Auburndale.

“He was a champion on and off the course and will be dearly missed by many,” the PGA Tour Champions tweeted.

