Pride flag raised at Richmond City Hall

The flag was raised on Wednesday.
The flag was raised on Wednesday.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond kicked off Pride Month on Wednesday.

Mayor Levar Stoney was on hand to help raise the Progress flag at City Hall.

This is the second time the flag has flown over the city.

The mayor says this is to celebrate Richmond’s progress to become a more inclusive city for the LGBTQ community.

The mayor went on to say Richmond is working to implement its equity agenda, which outlines 10 policies to empower those who have faced injustices.

