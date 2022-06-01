Police search for suspect involved in Henrico vehicle theft

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted in connection to a vehicle theft in Henrico last weekend.

On May 22, officers responded to the 3400 block of North Parham Road for the report of a stolen vehicle.

Once on scene, the victim told police that his 2005 Ford F-150 was stolen when he went inside a business.

During the investigation, police learned the vehicle may have been involved in an ATM larceny the next day in Rockbridge County.

Days later, the vehicle was found abandoned on the side of I-95 South near mile marker 107. According to police, evidence collected from the vehicle included a receipt to a business in Fredericksburg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.