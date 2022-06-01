Police: Man fired at officer, crashed stolen cruiser

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a man shot at a Virginia police officer, then fled in a stolen police cruiser and crashed.

Chesapeake police say officers responded to a home on Farmer Lane on Tuesday evening for a report of an armed man who made threats.

Police say an officer recognized one of several men near the suspect vehicle as the person in question, but that man refused to identify himself and resisted when an officer tried to arrest him.

The officer pulled out a stun gun and police say the man fired three shots as the officer stunned him.

The man drove off in a cruiser, but he crashed a few blocks away and was arrested.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)