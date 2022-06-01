Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Officials explain James River warnings and rules

If the water level reaches 9 feet, only professionals are allowed out on the water.
By Emily Yinger
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If the river hits five feet, everyone on the water needs to wear a life vest. If the water level reaches nine feet, only professionals are allowed out on the water.

“People need to realize that the water is dangerous, especially at 9-foot,” said Mark Irwin, who is part of the Richmond Fire Department Water Rescue team.

There is no clear guidance on how river level regulations are enforced for tubers or swimmers, only recommendations.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Henrico Fire, and Richmond Police Department either patrol the land along the water or have officers on the water but say they can’t write tickets or stop people from going in the water for tubing or swimming.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources confirmed that they do not have any state regulations for people on the water for recreational tubing. People are expected to follow the rules on their own merit and not go in the water if levels are too high.

The water level is typically lower in the summer and higher during the cooler months.

“We’re not getting big spring rains and big soaking winter storms, so the level drops...but at the moment, it’s early in the season, and the river is really high,” explained Andrew Freiden.

High water levels usually happen several days after a big rainfall.

“We can have beautiful, hot, dry weather and then the river level can be rising because basically where we are, we see the water a few days after it rains in the blue ridge out into the mountains,” said Freiden.

The parts of the James River where there are class 4 rapids intensify when the water is high.

“When the river is as high as it is that churn, that undertow is very hard to escape,” Freiden stated.

Usually, if the water is brown and muddy, levels are too high. You can always find river levels on the National Weather Service website at water.weather.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
Crews search James River for 2 missing people
News to Know for May 31: 2 women missing in James River; Henrico teacher trial; VA Beach mass shooting remembrance
Police were called to the 3400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on May 30 for a shooting.
Police detain woman suspected of shooting at vehicle driving by
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 10 miles from Louisa and 27 miles from Short Pump.
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Goochland County

Latest News

Thanks in part to dual enrollment courses Mr. Aquino went from ending his senior year at Wythe...
Former George Wythe student comes back to teach math after graduating college at 18
Council members will discuss a plan to give out pre-paid debit cards to families taking a hit,...
Richmond City Council approves grant contract to provide financial help to families during baby formula shortage
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Over 24 hours pass in search for 2 young women missing on James River