Hiker rescued from Bedford trail, flown to hospital

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A hiker was rescued from Sharp Top Mountain in Bedford County Wednesday and flown to a hospital.

Bedford Fire was called to an area near Buzzards Roost to help the hiker who had fallen about 30 feet and was hurt. Information about her condition has not been released.

The rescue follows the fatal fall of a hiker from McAfee Knob in Roanoke County last weekend.

